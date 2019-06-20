Third Point Reinsurance invests in tech-driven insurer

Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE +0.3% ) invests, through a combination of minority equity and reinsurance, in a company that's created an insurance product intended to create safer roads by rewarding good drivers for making smart decisions.

Noblr is building a community of responsible drivers by using telematics data, actuarial insight, and product innovation and design to give drivers feedback and real-time rates based on their actual driving behavior.

Having recently launched in Colorado, Noblr's initial focus is on personal auto insurance in the U.S.