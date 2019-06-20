BT sport claims WWE show rights from Sky

BT Sport (BT -1.2% ) has a new deal to become the home of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -2.2% ) programs in the UK and Ireland.

It gets exclusive rights to air Raw and SmackDown live each week -- rights it's taken from Sky (CMCSA +1.3% ) that the latter company has held for 30 years.

That includes pay-per-view events like WrestleMania that Sky Sports Box Office used to show for fees up to £19.95, which will now appear on BT Sport Box Office.

The deal takes effect next January.