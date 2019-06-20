Highlights from Tyson Foods' Investor Day

Tyson Foods (TSN +0.2% ) is holding its investor day meeting today. Management says the top takeaways are outlining a clear strategy for long-term growth, pointing to Tyson's portfolio diversity and scale, updating on innovation/value added products and showing how Tyson is positioned for global growth by meeting local demand.

Tyson's new plant-based nugget and patty products were part of the presentation. There wasn't anything new to digest, but shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are down 2.66% .

On the financial front, Tyson aims for high-single digit EPS growth and +3% value added sales volume growth.

Looking to the industry as a whole, the company forecasts 5% of global protein could be impacted by African Swine Fever, including a 20% to 35% loss of the Chinese hog herd.

Tyson presentation slides and webcast