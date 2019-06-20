Bright Scholar acquires St. Michael's School and Bosworth Independent College in the UK for £38M

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU +2.6% ) announces the expansion of its overseas school portfolio with acquisition of 100% equity interests in St. Michael's School and Bosworth Independent College in the United Kingdom for a total consideration of £38M.

St. Michael's School is an established independent school, located in Llanelli, Wales, it offers day and boarding education from age 3 to 18. The school currently has more than 400 students.

Bosworth Independent College is a leading independent boarding college, located in Northampton, England, it provides independent boarding education to pupils from the UK and abroad from 13 to 19 years of age. The school has more than 300 students.

The transactions are expected to close in September 2019.