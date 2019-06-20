CarMax Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.17B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kmx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.