Digital Realty releases first ESG report

Digital Realty (DLR +0.6% ) has joined a growing group of companies in publishing its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report, covering performance for 2018.

Highlighted in the report are Digital Realty's approach to clean energy (now 100% renewable for EMEA properties, 100% wind power for U.S. co-location, 288 MW of solar/wind power under contract, and two Northern California data centers 100% carbon-free); conservation of energy and water; sustainable buildings; operational resilience ("five nines" of uptime for the 12th straight year); and strong governance/employee engagement.

The report focuses on the company's "commitment to being a good corporate citizen while driving value for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities," says CEO A. William Stein.