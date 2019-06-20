PG&E says fixed many safety risks on its transmission lines

PG&E (PCG +2.2% ) says its workers discovered more than 1,000 high-priority safety risks on its transmission lines and distribution poles over several months of inspections and that nearly all have been fixed.

Of the ~100 high-risk problems found on transmission lines, PG&E says 15%-20% were on the 56-mile line blamed for sparking the November wildfire that killed 85 people; PG&E says it has permanently retired the line.

The company's inspections also revealed significant problems with a transmission line running through Golden Gate National Recreation Area; PG&E says 10 of the 11 towers on the transmission line need to be completely replaced.

PG&E has been inspecting its equipment in high-risk wildfire areas as part of a wildfire mitigation plan it was required to submit to state regulators.