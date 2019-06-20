Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading

Citigroup (C -0.3% ), the third-largest U.S. bank, recently launched an electronic platform for orders in the secondary market for collateralized loan obligations.

Traditionally, investors auctioning off CLOs they own to other managers was largely done by phone or through chat rooms and a customer's chance of winning a piece of a CLO auction is usually less than 10%, said Brian Bejile, managing director at Citi's loans and CLO trading platform, told Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, the bank introduced a new application for auctions known as "bid wanted in competition" on Citi Velocity, its platform for interacting with institutional clients.

Since then, Citi has seen its market share of traded CLO securities increase significantly, said Matt Zhang Cit's global co-head of structured credit and securitized trading.

Though the CLO market has grown, secondary trading remains small - about $26.1B of CLOs traded last year through BWIC auctions.

Citigroup is hoping to add data and analysis from its research team to accompany the bidding process.