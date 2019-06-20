SoCalGas to delay return of California nat gas pipeline

Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.1% ) Southern California Gas says it is delaying the estimated return of a natural gas pipeline by more than three weeks to July 29 after finding pipeline leaks in remote areas of the desert that are non-hazardous.

SoCalGas says it found the pipe leaks on June 7 and June 18 while working on Line 235-2, which ruptured in October 2017.

The utility says reductions or outages on 235-2 and the adjacent Line 3000 and Line 4000 stemming from the rupture have cut pipeline system capacity by 700M cf/day.

SoCalGas has projected the increase in pipeline capacity plus storage withdrawals would allow it to meet expected peak demand this summer without pulling gas out of the Aliso Canyon storage field.