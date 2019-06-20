S&P 500 slips from all-time high

The S&P 500 retreats from its all-time intraday high after President Donald Trump tweets that Iran made "a very big mistake" in shooting down a U.S. drone.
The S&P reached a record of 2,956.20 early in trading as central banks in the U.K. and Japan joined the Federal Reserve in keeping rates unchanged.
S&P, Nasdaq, and the Dow each rise 0.6% in midday trading; earlier the S&P had risen as much as 1.0%, the Nasdaq as much as 1.3%, and the Dow as much as 1.0%.
Crude oil surged 5.4% to $56.68 per barrel after Iran shot down the U.S. military drone that it claimed was over its airspace.
By S&P 500 industry sector, energy (+2.2%) information technology (+1.3%) make the biggest gains, while financials (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.3%) are the only sectors in the red.
10-year bond rallies pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.987%.
The U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 96.73.
