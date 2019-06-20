Health insurer to cover Interpace Diagnostics cancer tests

Interpace Diagnostics (IDXG +9.7% ) says its ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR tests for thyroid cancer are now covered by Independence Blue Cross, which covers nearly 2.5M members in Philadelphia and southern Pennsylvania.

IDXG says its testing is made available to its members by its strategic partner, LabCorp, Independence's primary lab services provider, through LabCorp's Dianon Pathology specialty laboratory.

IDXG's tests for thyroid cancer are designed for patients whose initial thyroid nodules biopsy is indeterminate, without a conclusive indication of whether the nodule is malignant or benign.