China Index Holdings gains with Q1 income up 56%

China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) is up 2.4% after its Q1 earnings report, where it posted sharp gains in revenues and profits.

Total revenues jumped 35.2% to 119.1M yuan (about $17.4M), and operating income rose 56% to 63.3M yuan.

Meanwhile, cost of revenues rose just 1.4%. Net income rose 47% to 53.2M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Information and analytics services, 56.8M yuan (up 18.1%); Marketplace services, 62.3M yuan (up 55.7%).

It's guiding to full-year revenue of 580M-610M yuan (about $84.7M-$89M, and up 37.8%-44.9% in renminbi terms).

Press release