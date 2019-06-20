U.S. manufacturing economy "feels soggy", Schwarzman says

The U.S. manufacturing economy "has been slowing and it really feels a little soggy," Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria.

However, "the service economy is doing quite well," he said.

(Note that the service economy is much larger than manufacturing.)

He expects U.S. economic growth between 2% to 2.5% his year, lower than 2.9% real GDP growth last year.

Schwarzman says it's difficult to estimate Chinese economic growth, saying it could be from 5% to 6.5%.

"Europe will probably stay as a relatively flattish economic area," he said, citing current softness and uncertainties over Brexit.