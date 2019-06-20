Roan Resources secures $100M in term loan commitments

Roan Resources (ROAN +45.4% ) is on the rise after saying it has received commitments for a $100M term loan facility from funds affiliated with certain significant shareholders.

Roan also says it completed its June borrowing base redetermination for its revolving credit facility, with its bank group reaffirming the current $750M borrowing base.

The company says it now has $150M of available liquidity, which it says is "more than ample" to fund its ongoing capital program, as it plans to increase production 20%-25% this year while also generating free cash flow by Q4.

Roan also says it continues to actively evaluate strategic alternatives.