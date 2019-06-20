Del Taco and Beyond Meat in burrito pact

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +3.9% ) says it will expand its partnership with Beyond Meat (BYND -2.8% ) after positive response to the menu addition.

The chain plans to offer Beyond Meat's 100% plant-based protein option in two new signature protein-packed burritos, the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito, at its more than 580 locations across the U.S.

Del Taco has sold nearly 2M Beyond Tacos and Beyond Avocado Tacos, with close to 100,000 hand-sliced avocados used for the Beyond Avocado Taco alone.

Source: Press Release