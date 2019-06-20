Comcast launching Amazon Music on Xfinity services

Comcast (CMCSA +1% ) plans to launch Amazon Music (AMZN +0.1% ) on its Xfinity interfaces, marking the first time the music streaming service will be available directly on TV through a pay-TV provider.

Over the next few few weeks, Comcast will integrate the service into its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms.

Customers will be able to say "Amazon Music" into voice remotes to call up the service and browse, discover and listen to its music.

The two had launched Prime Video on X1 last year; the X1 platform is now in a majority of Xfinity customers' homes.