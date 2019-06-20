Retrophin, Shkreli settle lawsuit - CNBC

The oft-called "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin (RTRX +1% ) weeks after he sued two of the company's directors and its former general counsel from prison, CNBC reports.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed; there will be additional information in the company's upcoming quarterly filing.

Shkreli had accused Retrophin Chairman Gary Lyons; former CEO Stephen Aselage, who's currently a director; and former general counsel Margaret Valeur-Jensen, of fraudulently ousting him as head of the company in 2014.

The lawsuit, filed on May 31 in Manhattan, sought damages of more than $30M.

Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence for securities fraud related to two hedge funds and to Retrophin, which he founded after the funds collapsed.