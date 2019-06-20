Compass Point rates Fannie, Freddie neutral on reform uncertainty

Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni initiates coverage of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -3.8% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -3.4% ) with a neutral rating, pointing to "uncertainty of the timing and success of any recapitalization effort."

"In short, we would be buyers of shares once we gain confidence in the executive of a reasonable plan," he writes.

Adds that the Trump administration has made the most substantive commitment for preparing a way for the GSEs to exit conservatorship.

Declines to assign a price target since it would hinge on many factors, including the cost of equity capital during raises.

Fannie quant rating Neutral; Freddie quant rating Very Bullish.