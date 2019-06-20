Carnival -9% as analysts pile on

Analysts are expressing their surprise in the weak forecast issued by Carnival (CCL -8.8% ) amid a loss of pricing power in some key markets.

Nomura sees the lack of pricing power extending into 2020 and thinks the cruise liner's ships are lacking some of the innovations of peers. Analyst Harry Curtis and team move to a Neutral rating from Buy.

William Blair drops Carnival to Market Perform from Outperform, warning it has weak expectations for yield next year (flat vs. mid single-digit for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line).

Stifel keeps a Buy rating on CCL with its eye on the long-term view, while summarizing the earnings report as a whole as awful.

Shares of Carnival are below $50 for the first time since early January.

Previously: Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook (June 20)