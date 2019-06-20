Zambian court rejects Vedanta bid to join liquidation case

Vedanta Resources (NYSE:VEDL) suffers a setback in its legal battle with Zambia's government, as a judge ruled the company could not take part in proceedings to liquidate its Konkola Copper Mines business.

Vedanta says it will take urgent steps to protect its Zambian assets and pursue international arbitration if necessary following the court ruling.

Court proceedings to date that have appointed a provisional liquidator have not involved Vedanta, which the Zambian government has accused of breaching the terms of its license.

As noted in this article by Seeking Alpha contributor Joshua Hall, while the parent of Vedanta Ltd. has an interest Konkola Copper Mines, Vedanta Ltd. itself has no exposure.