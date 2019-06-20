Delta positions for Asia growth

Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.7% ) confirms it took a 4.3% stake in the parent of Korean Air Lines.

The company also plans to increase its stake in Hanjin Kal Corp to 10% over time.

Behind the rationale for the investment, Delta sees Incheon International Airport hub in Seoul as a gateway to adding more destinations across Asia.

"Together with the team at Korean Air, we have a vision to deliver the world’s leading trans-Pacific joint venture for our shared customers, offering the strongest network, the best service and the finest experience connecting the U.S. with Asia," states Delta CEO Ed Bastian about the Korean Air partnership.