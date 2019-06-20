Google Maps overrun with fake listings - WSJ

Google (GOOG +0.5% )(GOOGL +0.4% ) Maps has roughly 11M fake listings for local businesses on any given day, according to a WSJ survey of online ad experts.

The experts say the majority of the listings fall under contractors, electricians, towing and car repair services, movers, and lawyers, or what Google internally calls "duress verticals."

Google holds about 37% of the U.S. digital ad market, according to eMarketer data, but is losing ground to Facebook and Amazon. The search giant is turning more to Maps ads to keep growing the business.

Google Maps director Ethan Russell: "There is no single source of truth for all businesses in all categories."