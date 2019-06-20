Bausch powers higher on launch of new astigmatism contact lens

Bausch Health (BHC +5.9% ) caps a two-day 8% surge following yesterday's announcement of the U.S. launch of Bausch+Lomb ULTRA Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses.

BHC says the new monthly silicone hydrogel contact lens is now available as a standard offering in the eye care professional’s fitting set.

Mizuho today also issued a positive note ahead of the launch of BHC's Duobrii Lotion product, which the company has expected would take place in June.

But Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintains his Underperform rating, saying one of BHC's new drugs already is facing a generic challenge.

Maris says a recent Food and Drug Administration update revealed a Paragraph IV challenge of BHC's Bryhali was filed on March 20, although such filings often result in settlements.