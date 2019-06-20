Enphase pricing in projected Q2 earnings beat, Wainwright says in downgrade

Enphase Energy (ENPH -0.9% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $16 price target at H.C. Wainwright, which says shares have more than adequately priced in another earnings beat for Q2 and potential guidance raise for 2019.

The firm says several factors have caught up with the stock price, including revised higher guidance partly driven by the 5% price increase implemented in April, and resolution of component supply constraints and the resulting lower expedite fees and anticipated margin improvements.

Wainwright thinks ENPH will need to significantly beat revenue guidance of $115M-$125M while also establishing a stronger outlook for 2019 for the stock to maintain or exceed current levels.

ENPH's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.