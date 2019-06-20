YouTube rolls out AR makeup try-on program

YouTube (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.4% ) rolls out the AR Beauty Try-On program that lets viewers try on makeup while watching a beauty YouTuber try on or review the product. The viewer can then click through to purchase the product.

Makeup brand MAC (EL +1.6% ) is the first to launch a campaign with the augmented reality program, which comes from Google's in-house branded content platform.

According to YouTube testing data, 30% of users chose to use the AR feature and spent an average of 80 seconds trying on lipstick.

