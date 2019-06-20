DuPont, Corteva still wait-and-see stocks, RBC analyst says

DuPont (DD +2.9% ) and Corteva (CTVA +0.5% ) are initiated with Sector Perform ratings with respective $80 and $29 price targets at RBC Capital, where Arun Viswanathan is still undecided on the stocks' outlook.

"New DuPont asks investors to take a leap of faith in valuing the company with multi-industry peers [such as 3M, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works]," Viswanathan writes, adding that DD is better compared with other specialty chemical companies, such as FMC or Albemarle.

For CTVA, "Given the market expectation of a weak 2019 for agriculture chemical producers due to planting delays from wet weather, we are taking a slightly conservative approach to 2019 results and the stock," Viswanathan says.

DD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish; CTVA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.