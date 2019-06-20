Murdoch recovering from pneumonia - CNN

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch is recovering from a bout with pneumonia, CNN reports.

While he has a smaller role than previously, the 88-year-old Murdoch is still the driving force behind a now-smaller Fox Corp. (FOX, FOXA) and News Corp. (NWS, NWSA).

He's chairman at Fox and is active in supervising Fox News, and is executive chairman of News Corp. Son Lachlan Murdoch serves as executive chairman and CEO of Fox.

CNN sources say Murdoch is now doing well and making business calls to Fox news personnel, and is expected to call into a London board meeting on Friday.