First Financial jumps 4.7% after bullish Piper Jaffray note

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) closes up 4.7% , its biggest one-day gain since April 2018, after Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing an "overly discounted" valuation and better visibility on near-term core net interest margin and loan growth trends.

Also calls agreement to buy Bannockburn Global Forex is a "solid opportunity to deploy some excess capital."

Price target raise to $29 from $28; average PT $27.71.

Quant rating Bearish, Sell-side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 1 Outperform, 6 Hold).