JetBlue to order new long-range Airbus jets - CNBC

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +1% ) wins another endorsement of its new long-range jet introduced this week at the Paris Air Show, as JetBlue (JBLU -0.9% ) will order 13 of the A321XLR narrow-body jets as part of its plan to expand service to Europe from the U.S. east coast, CNBC reports.

JBLU reportedly will swap 13 of its existing Airbus orders in favor of the newly unveiled jet, which it will use to link Boston and New York with European cities as the carrier prepares to take on rivals that dominate trans-Atlantic air travel.

The carrier has not said which European cities it would serve from Boston and New York, but a company spokesman tells CNBC that it would "explore European cities that suffer from high fares or mediocre service and those which are effectively controlled by legacy carriers and their massive joint ventures."

