Alexandria announces stock offering related to forward sale

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) slips 1.6% in after-hours trading after the REIT begins a public offering of 3.5M shares of common stock.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 525K shares.

Offering made in connection with forward sale agreements.

Forward purchasers or affiliates are expected to borrow and sell an aggregate of 3.5M shares of common stock -- 4.025M if underwriters exercise option to purchase additional shares in full.

Company expects to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements, on one or more dates specified by the company occurring now later than June 26, 2020, an aggregate of 3.5M shares (4.025M if greenshoe option fully exercised) to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.