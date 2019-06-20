SuperSonic Imagine receives binding offer from Hologic at €1.50/share at ~43% premium

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announces a binding offer to acquire SuperSonic Imagine, a France based provider of ultrasound products, and expand its offering to provide screening, interventional and surgical solutions across breast health care.

Hologic will acquire ~46% of the company at €1.50 per share, equivalent to ~$39M of equity value and ~$42M assuming dilution of warrants & options; additionally, Hologic would make available funds to repay SuperSonic Imagine’s net debt of up to $43M.

Post completion, Hologic will file a cash tender offer for all the remaining shares of SuperSonic Imagine at the same price per share