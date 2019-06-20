S&P 500 hits new closing high as investors anticipate lower rates

Stocks surged and bond yields tumbled on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to keep the U.S.-China trade war from stalling economic growth.

The S&P 500 scored a record closing high, rising 1% to 2954.19 and eclipsing its April 30 closing high, while the Dow and Nasdaq also gained nearly 1%.

Stocks maintained their resilience even amid escalating Middle East tensions, a testament to the influence of the Fed and the likelihood that any response by the U.S. to Iran shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone near the Strait of Hormuz would be proportional.

Today's gains wiped out most of the steep losses recorded by the major indexes in May, when the S&P and Dow both fell more than 6% while the Nasdaq lost nearly 8%; in June, the three indexes all are up more than 7% so far.

U.S. Treasury prices continued to climb, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down to 2% for the first time since 2016, while the two-year yield also declined 3 bps to 1.72%.

The S&P 500 energy sector (+2.2%) soared to the top of today's leaderboard as U.S. crude oil soared +5.4% to settle at $56.65/bbl amid the spike in Middle East tensions and a weaker dollar.

The other 10 S&P sectors finished with gains between 0.4% (health care) and 1.6% (industrials), while a turnaround in the financials group (+0.5%), which was lower for much of the day, contributed to the broader market's strong finish.

Also of note, gold futures settled +3.4% to $1393.95/oz.