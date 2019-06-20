More on Evertz Technologies Q4 results

Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) reported Q4 revenue growth of 15.3% Y/Y to C$107.25M; with US/Canada revenue C$63.6M (+22% Y/Y) and International C$43.7M (+7% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 578 bps to 58.5%; operating margin improved by 1,040 bps to 22.8%.

Q4 Expenses: G&A C$17.96M (+0.7% Y/Y) and R&D C$21.85M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Cash generated from operations was C$23.7M for the quarter, compared to C$18.3M a year ago.

Company had Cash and marketable securities of C$108.6M as at April 30, 2019.

Purchase order backlog was in excess of C$90M and shipments during the month of May 2019 were C$33M.

