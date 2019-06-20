Korn Ferry slips 6.7% post market after Q4 results

Korn Ferry KFY reports Q4 fee revenue of $490.8M (+3% Y/Y) & 8% increase on a constant currency basis, the increase in fee revenue was due to organic growth in RPO and Professional Search of 20%.

Sales by segment: Executive Search: $190.9M (+0.1%); Advisory: $207.1M (-0.2%); RPO & Professional Search: $92.8M (+20.3%).

Operating margin by segment: Executive Search declined 260 bps to 22%; Advisory increased 100 bps to 14.5% & RPO & Professional Search increased 60 bps to 15.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin by segment: Executive Search increased 50 bps to 26%; Advisory was flat to 18.8% & RPO & Professional Search increased 60 bps to 16.9%.

Total margins: Operating declined 80 bps to 12.7%; EBITDA increased 140 bps to 16.7% & Adj. EBITDA also increased 80 bps to 16.7%.

The Company continued with its balanced approach to capital allocation, buying back $37.4M of stock during the year.

Also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10/share payable on July 31, 2019.

Q1 2020 Outlook: Fee revenue expected to be ~$466-486M; Diluted EPS of ~$0.73-$0.81.

