ASGN says it's terminated ex-CEO linked to college admission scandal

ASGN notes in an SEC filing that it's terminated the employment of its ex-chief executive, Peter Dameris.

The company had said on April 24 that Dameris would step down for family health reasons.

ASGN said at the end of May that Dameris' resignation was tied to talks between his lawyers and the Boston office of the U.S. Attorney, which had been investigating him in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Commentary around Q1 earnings suggested that Dameris would play a key role in management's transition.

"The Company was not able to negotiate the terms of a transition agreement with Mr. Dameris and terminated him without cause pursuant to his employment agreement," the company says in the new filing.