Sprouts names Sinclair its new CEO; CFO departs

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has named Jack Sinclair its new chief executive officer.

Sinclair joins the company's board as well. The move is effective June 24.

Sprouts also says its chief financial officer and interim co-CEO, Brad Lukow, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. It's named Lawrence "Chip" Molloy to serve as interim CFO.

Sinclair has been CEO of 99 Cents Only Stores since 2018 after serving as that company's chief merchandising officer; from 2007 to 2015, he was executive VP of the U.S. Grocery Division at Walmart.

Sprouts also notes co-founder Shon Boney will step down from the board.