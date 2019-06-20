Sealed Air terminates CFO Stiehl for cause

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) -7.2% after-hours following the appointment of James Sullivan as its new CFO effective June 24, after dismissing William Stiehl for cause.

SEE says Stiehl's termination is related to an internal review following the previously disclosed SEC investigation.

Sullivan most recently served as Executive VP and CFO of Joy Global during 2012-17, after spending eight years as CFO of Solutia until its acquisition by Eastman Chemical in 2012.

Stiehl joined SEE in 2013 as chief accounting officer and controller and was promoted to acting CFO in 2017.