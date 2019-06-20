Quad, LSC to fight DOJ's lawsuit to block buyout

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) says it will "vigorously" defend its acquisition of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) against a lawsuit the Justice Dept. filed in order to stop the combination of the country's top two printers.

“We believe the acquisition of LSC will result in time- and cost-saving opportunities for clients while protecting jobs for employees," says Quad CEO Joel Quadracci. "We also believe that the business combination will create a highly efficient print manufacturing and distribution platform that will strengthen the role of print in an increasingly multichannel media world that is dominated by digital advertising."

LSC joins in, saying there's significant excess capacity in printing; many rivals have the capacity to successfully compete on quality and price; barriers to expansion/entry are low; and that the trend toward digital substitution increases competition and "disincentives" price hikes.