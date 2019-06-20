Trump orders review of biofuel waiver program - Reuters

Pres. Trump has directed his Cabinet to review the expanded use of waivers exempting small refineries from U.S. biofuel policy, after hearing from angry farmers during his recent Midwest tour, Reuters reports.

Since Trump took office, the Environmental Protection Agency has increased the number of waivers it has granted by more than 4x, helping the oil industry but anering another key constituency - corn growers - who say the move threatens demand for their product.

Upon returning from his Midwest trip, Trump reportedly asked the heads of the EPA and the Department of Agriculture to find solutions to the farmers' concerns, and the EPA is now considering limiting use of the waivers or forcing larger refiners to make up for the exempted gallons, or a combination of both, according to the report.

The EPA granted 35 exemptions for 2017, up from seven in the final year of the Obama administration, including waivers for refineries owned by Exxon and Chevron.

Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, VLO, PSX, MPC, PBF, HFC, DK, CVI

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO