Exelixis lower after IMspire170 fails to meet primary endpoint

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) -3% after-hours on news that IMspire170, the phase 3 trial evaluating the combination of cobimetinib and atezolizumab, did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to the current standard of care in patients with previously untreated BRAF V600 wild-type advanced melanoma.

IMspire170 showed the combination did not reduce the risk of disease progression or death compared to pembrolizumab, according to partner Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Cobimetinib is an Exelixis-discovered MEK inhibitor, and atezolizumab is an anti-PDL1 antibody discovered and developed by Roche's Genentech subsidiary.