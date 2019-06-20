CommScope wins DAS patent verdict against Dali Wireless

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) notes that it won a jury verdict against Dali Wireless, upholding patents tied to its digital distributed antenna systems.

The Texas jury found Dali willfully infringed on each of five asserted patents with its t-Series and Matrix products.

The company expects the court to enter an injunction barring Dali from selling the products in the U.S., and will ask for treble damages due to willful infringement.

The jury also found CommScope infringed two Dali patents: one related to a discontinued product, and another in Inter Partes Review. The PTAB has indicated the claims are likely to be found invalid, CommScope says, and a final decision there is due in August.