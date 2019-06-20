Nexstar prices loans for Tribune media acquisition

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) says its Nexstar Broadcasting unit has priced a $3.065B term loan B facility and $675M term loan A facility.

Those loans, combined with a previous offering of $1.12B in senior notes, wrap up the primary financing needed for the company's acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

The term loan B will be issued at 99.5% of face value and bear interest at Libor plus 2.75% (with a step down) and with a Libor floor of 0.0% and seven-year maturity. The term loan A is issued at part and will bear interest at Libor plus 1.75% with a leverage-based pricing grid and five-year maturity.