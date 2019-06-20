Concerns raised over FTC, DoJ approvals of Peabody-Arch Coal JV

The Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) joint venture announced yesterday provides hope of consolidation in the Powder River Basin, but analysts are concerned about whether the deal will be approved by the Federal Trade Commission or Department of Justice.

"Given the geographic proximity" of BTU's North Antelope Rochelle and Arch's Black Thunder mines, both key to the deal, "we think the [companies'] synergy goal is not only achievable, but potentially conservative," Seaport Global analysts say.

In addition, the JV has the potential to make PRB coal more competitive compared with its main power generation competition - natural gas and renewables - through its cost savings.

"While it's hard to pick apart the logic of the transaction, the key is whether or not the deal can get through the anti-trust review process," Seaport says, adding that it expects the process to take at least a year.

The central issue is how the FTC or DoJ decide to define the market: If they consider only coal plants as the market, then the hurdle for approval would be high, so BTU and Arch would prefer a broader definition the pits coal against its key competitors.

ETF: KOL