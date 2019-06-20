GE posts highest close in four months after Paris star turn

General Electric (NYSE:GE) jumped 2.8% to $10.63 in today's trade, marking its first close above $10.50 since Feb. 27.

GE has emerged as the surprise winner at the Paris Air Show, as its CFM International joint venture with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) tallied a total of $55B in orders, including more than 1,150 LEAP engines valued at $50.2B at list prices.

The $55B haul - a record breaker for CFM - swamps the $31B in orders and commitments at the 2017 Paris Air Show and $22B at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

"There had been a pent-up demand for the CFM product, but airlines were waiting for us to put our best foot forward," says GE Aviation marketing manager Bill Brown. "Once we introduced a final design of the LEAP engine with the larger fan, the floodgates opened."

Technicians will note GE closed above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

#ParisAirShow2019