Northern Dynasty gets interim financing for Alaska's Pebble project

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +0.9% ) said yesterday it secured a $5M bought deal financing that will allow it to complete the environmental impact statement for the development of the Pebble project, the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposit.

Lead underwriter Cantor Fitzgerald Canada and a syndicate of underwriters agreed to purchase 12.2M NAK common shares at $0.41 each, with an over-allotment of an additional 1.83M shares worth another $750K.

NAK says it continues to explore long-term product financing options; additional funding for Pebble project is required by year-end 2019.

Also yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment that would block the Army Corps of Engineers from proceeding on a permit for the proposed mine.

The amendment is attached to a spending bill which has now cleared the House, but the U.S. Senate's version of the bill is not likely to include the anti-Pebble amendment.