Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices upsized equity offering

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) has priced its upsized public offering of 3.85M common shares at $145/share in connection with the forward sale agreements.

Closing date is June 25, 2019.

The Company has entered into forward sale agreements with the forward purchasers for 3.85M common shares and an aggregate of 4.43M common shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase an additional 0.58M common shares.

The company intends to deliver shares upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than June 26, 2020 to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share.

Net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements will be used to fund pending acquisitions, with any remaining proceeds to be held for general working capital and other corporate purposes, including the reduction of the outstanding balance, if any, on the Company's unsecured senior line of credit.

ARE -2% after hours to $146.99

Source: Press Release