Exxon's $53B Iraq deal hit by snags - Reuters

ExxonMobil's (NYSE:XOM) $53B project to boost Iraq's oil output might be in jeopardy amid a combination of contractual wrangling and security concerns, Iraqi government officials told Reuters.

The main sticking point is the means by which Exxon proposes to recoup its development costs, with the company aiming to share the oil produced by two southern fields - something Iraq says encroaches on state ownership of production.

Adding to the problems was a rocket attack this week thought to have targeted the company which local officials blamed on Iran-backed militias.