Stress tests put bank dividends on watch

Dividend-focused bank investors will be paying attention this afternoon to the first round of the Fed's annual stress tests on 18 of the largest U.S. financial institutions.

The quantitative part will show the impact of hypothetical scenarios on banks' capital levels, with a consensus that most lenders will pass the exam.

A second round next week will say whether any firm failed because of either insufficient capital or on qualitative grounds.

