Futures edge lower after record session

U.S. stock index futures wavered overnight, currently down around 0.2% , after a major session for Wall Street yesterday that saw the S&P 500 surge almost 1% to its first record close since April.

Iran is as good excuse as any for the slight pullback this morning, with reports suggesting President Trump ordered, and then rescinded, an airstrike on military installations in the Islamic Republic.

Oil prices are adding to yesterday's massive 6% jump as WTI prices top $57 a barrel, while gold dips 0.4% after spiking above $1,400 per ounce to prices not seen in nearly six years.

