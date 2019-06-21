HCP prices senior unsecured notes due 2026 and due 2029

HCP (NYSE:HCP) has priced a public offering of $650M of 3.250% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 99.906% of the principal amount and $650M of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at 99.572% of the principal amount.

The offering is expected to close on July 5.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the repurchase of portions of the Company's 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and redemption of all of the Company's $800M 2.625% senior unsecured notes due February 2020.